Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 336,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,199,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

