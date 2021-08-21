Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,780 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 2.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $63,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.39. 446,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

