Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 350 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

