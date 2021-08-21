Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 861 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

