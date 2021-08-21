WAX Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $314.78 million and $15.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,775,123,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,173,472 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

