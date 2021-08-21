Wedbush Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.43.

DKS opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $112.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $3,309,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

