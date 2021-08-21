Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MTTR stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

