Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

