Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.