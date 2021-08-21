Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UMH Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

