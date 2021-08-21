Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in InterDigital by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

