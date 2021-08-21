Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nucor by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 119,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

