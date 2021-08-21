Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

