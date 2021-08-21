Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $23.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

