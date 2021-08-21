Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in ViacomCBS by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

