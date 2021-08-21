WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

