WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 964,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

