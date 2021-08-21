WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $16.30 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.