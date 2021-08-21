WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,809,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12.

