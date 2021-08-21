WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 24,295 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 293.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $45,057,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 394.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.73. 406,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,352. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $73.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

