WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,760 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $492,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 873,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,939. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

