WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,030 shares of company stock worth $12,033,778 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

