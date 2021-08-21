WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.99. 4,135,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

