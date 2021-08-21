WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 36,087 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 423,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,415. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.