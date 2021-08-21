WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 666,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.55. 2,404,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $208.50 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

