WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 20,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 860,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. 1,757,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

