Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

