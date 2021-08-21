Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.60.

TSE:WPM opened at C$54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

