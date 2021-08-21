WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $778.40 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,367,510 coins and its circulating supply is 737,367,509 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.