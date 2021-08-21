Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 202,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 74,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,730. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

