Wise (LON:WISE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on the stock.

Wise stock opened at GBX 995 ($13.00) on Tuesday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048.28 ($13.70). The company has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

