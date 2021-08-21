Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

