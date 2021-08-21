WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 5,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. 15,774,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

