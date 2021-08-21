WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.00. 495,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

