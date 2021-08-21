WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 93.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Express by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $48,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

