WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.