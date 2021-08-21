WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $352,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $595.40. 187,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,006. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

