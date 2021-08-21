WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

