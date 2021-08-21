WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $395,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $286.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a PEG ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.