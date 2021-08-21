Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.85 on Friday. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

