Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($1.40). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

