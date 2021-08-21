Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce $8.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

