XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,590 ($73.03), with a volume of 5,060 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,353.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

