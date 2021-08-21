XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.28.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $22,596,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,226.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.