XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $22,596,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,226.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

