Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

