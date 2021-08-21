Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.17. 1,542,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,773. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

