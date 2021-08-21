Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

