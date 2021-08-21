Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

