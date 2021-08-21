Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.33. 1,532,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,183. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

