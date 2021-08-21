Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $25.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $172,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,796. The company has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.